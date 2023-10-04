Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 4, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, PLTR, QQQ, TLT, TSLA, AAPL, IONQ, NIO, LAAC, CCL, GOLD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 63.65 to 14,629.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,662,259 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3122 at $34.85, with 6,372,328 shares traded. This represents a 116.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $20.82, with 5,809,393 shares traded. This represents a 27.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.62 at $15.52, with 1,366,850 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 103.47% of the target price of $15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.09 at $356.01, with 1,341,892 shares traded. This represents a 40.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.7 at $85.76, with 1,207,592 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.3 at $247.83, with 1,015,671 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.52% of the target price of $265.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.18 at $171.22, with 689,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.07 at $13.99, with 563,751 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 77.72% of the target price of $18.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $8.59, with 563,415 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.37% of the target price of $12.75.



Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) is +0.7 at $6.86, with 280,487 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.09 at $12.83, with 223,443 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.11 at $14.30, with 217,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".

