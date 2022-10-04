Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 4, 2022 : TQQQ, POSH, SQQQ, CS, TSLA, CCL, QQQ, AAPL, ASZ, NIO, F, AMC

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 193.5 to 11,423.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,522,651 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.16 at $21.82, with 11,343,333 shares traded. This represents a 13.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) is +2.08 at $17.65, with 6,432,107 shares traded. POSH's current last sale is 126.07% of the target price of $14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.19 at $53.78, with 5,934,413 shares traded. This represents a 91.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.18 at $4.19, with 2,682,260 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 68.69% of the target price of $6.1.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.84 at $249.24, with 1,738,246 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. TSLA's current last sale is 74.77% of the target price of $333.333.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.21 at $7.06, with 1,283,119 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.15 at $278.68, with 1,140,233 shares traded. This represents a 4.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.55 at $145.00, with 831,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) is +0.12 at $9.93, with 607,500 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.41 at $15.90, with 593,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.33 at $11.80, with 432,349 shares traded. F's current last sale is 73.75% of the target price of $16.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.11 at $6.99, with 342,615 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 139.8% of the target price of $5.

