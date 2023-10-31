News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 31, 2023 : SQQQ, SRPT, TQQQ, LI, TSLA, PINS, TSLL, BAC, PLTR, IONQ, NIO, BP

October 31, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -3.25 to 14,332.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,414,626 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $21.88, with 3,370,806 shares traded. This represents a 33.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -45.9 at $61.75, with 3,111,809 shares traded.SRPT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.63 per share, which represents a -294 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $32.51, with 2,896,546 shares traded. This represents a 101.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is unchanged at $35.12, with 2,148,656 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.97 at $195.39, with 1,399,283 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.16% of the target price of $250.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +4.08 at $29.18, with 1,201,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.17 at $10.50, with 1,109,160 shares traded. This represents a 126.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.08 at $25.77, with 777,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. BAC's current last sale is 75.79% of the target price of $34.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $14.71, with 411,081 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.02 at $9.52, with 311,529 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 52.89% of the target price of $18.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $7.48, with 291,974 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.66% of the target price of $11.75.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is -1.54 at $36.81, with 286,076 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. Smarter Analyst Reports: Macquarie Group Plans Centerline Logistics Sale – Report

