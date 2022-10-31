Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 31, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, LLAP, PBR, QQQ, XPEV, AMZN, AAPL, NIO, CCL, TSLA, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -77.4 to 11,468.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,485,036 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.41 at $21.29, with 7,291,022 shares traded. This represents a 30.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.92 at $51.10, with 3,676,838 shares traded. This represents a 81.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is +0.98 at $3.54, with 3,127,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLAP is in the "strong buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.85 at $12.60, with 2,099,180 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 76.36% of the target price of $16.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.78 at $279.44, with 907,924 shares traded. This represents a 9.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.34 at $6.55, with 884,200 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 23.5% of the target price of $27.87.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.3085 at $103.72, with 865,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.16 at $154.58, with 782,794 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.15 at $9.54, with 721,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.22 at $9.16, with 688,046 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 99.03% of the target price of $9.25.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.42 at $227.10, with 565,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA's current last sale is 71.79% of the target price of $316.333.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +1.94 at $30.11, with 514,886 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 188.19% of the target price of $16.

