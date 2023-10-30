Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 30, 2023 : CHRS, SOFI, SQQQ, TQQQ, C, F, TSLA, SAGE, SONY, PLTR, NIO, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 80.77 to 14,261.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,010,117 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is +0.47 at $3.11, with 3,677,605 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.5 at $7.37, with 3,524,118 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.46 at $22.29, with 2,726,156 shares traded. This represents a 36.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.65 at $31.95, with 2,525,383 shares traded. This represents a 98.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.36 at $38.60, with 1,828,296 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.07 at $10.03, with 795,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.25 at $209.55, with 779,386 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.82% of the target price of $250.



Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) is unchanged at $17.72, with 750,000 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SAGE is 11.58043; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is +1.57 at $81.61, with 527,131 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SONY is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.22 at $15.29, with 524,304 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $7.58, with 416,658 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.51% of the target price of $11.75.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.17 at $66.12, with 404,962 shares traded.CVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.13 per share, which represents a 209 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

