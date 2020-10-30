Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 30, 2020 : EQ, NIO, AAPL, TWTR, SQQQ, QQQ, NOK, TQQQ, UAA, FB, GE, FE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -95.49 to 11,255.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,516,740 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Equillium, Inc. (EQ) is +1.28 at $7.28, with 3,351,869 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQ is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.9 at $31.09, with 2,000,435 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -4.39 at $110.93, with 1,842,429 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -8.2 at $44.23, with 1,471,946 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.74 at $24.10, with 1,382,630 shares traded. This represents a 27.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3 at $273.39, with 1,340,172 shares traded. This represents a 65.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0298 at $3.38, with 831,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.97 at $122.26, with 453,337 shares traded. This represents a 278.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +1.01 at $14.80, with 418,236 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. Reuters Reports: Under Armour forecasts revenue above estimates, to sell MyFitnessPal



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -3.93 at $276.90, with 406,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.07 at $7.30, with 322,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -2.42 at $29.39, with 319,567 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. FE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.