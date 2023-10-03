News & Insights

Pre-Market
ALXO

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 3, 2023 : ALXO, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, QQQ, TLT, PLTR, NIO, NOK, F, NEE, IONQ

October 03, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -100.87 to 14,736.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,706,823 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is +5.21 at $10.02, with 9,946,964 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALXO is 12.958598; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.34 at $20.29, with 4,061,187 shares traded. This represents a 23.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.61 at $35.86, with 3,376,178 shares traded. This represents a 122.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.24 at $249.36, with 960,163 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.1% of the target price of $265.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.05 at $359.21, with 818,751 shares traded. This represents a 41.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.48 at $86.45, with 778,502 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.15 at $15.73, with 655,848 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 104.87% of the target price of $15.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.236 at $8.55, with 604,630 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.09% of the target price of $12.75.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $3.71, with 363,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.06 at $12.25, with 277,003 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.67% of the target price of $15.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.61 at $51.54, with 261,098 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.23 at $14.58, with 226,011 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 81% of the target price of $18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

ALXO
SQQQ
TQQQ
TSLA
QQQ
TLT
PLTR
NIO
NOK
F
NEE
ION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.