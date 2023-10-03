Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 3, 2023 : ALXO, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, QQQ, TLT, PLTR, NIO, NOK, F, NEE, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -100.87 to 14,736.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,706,823 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is +5.21 at $10.02, with 9,946,964 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALXO is 12.958598; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.34 at $20.29, with 4,061,187 shares traded. This represents a 23.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.61 at $35.86, with 3,376,178 shares traded. This represents a 122.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.24 at $249.36, with 960,163 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.1% of the target price of $265.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.05 at $359.21, with 818,751 shares traded. This represents a 41.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.48 at $86.45, with 778,502 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.15 at $15.73, with 655,848 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 104.87% of the target price of $15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.236 at $8.55, with 604,630 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.09% of the target price of $12.75.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $3.71, with 363,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.06 at $12.25, with 277,003 shares traded. F's current last sale is 81.67% of the target price of $15.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.61 at $51.54, with 261,098 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.23 at $14.58, with 226,011 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 81% of the target price of $18.

