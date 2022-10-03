Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 3, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, LOGC, PBR, PCG, CCL, QQQ, AMD, CS, APRN, LVWR

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.4 to 11,011.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,675,491 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $19.54, with 9,466,564 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.81 at $60.51, with 5,470,200 shares traded. This represents a 114.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -13.37 at $251.88, with 3,028,703 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 75.56% of the target price of $333.333.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) is +1.7375 at $2.01, with 2,113,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LOGC is in the "strong buy range".

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +1.14 at $13.48, with 1,929,090 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 81.7% of the target price of $16.5.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.06 at $12.56, with 1,880,815 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 76.12% of the target price of $16.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.0799 at $7.11, with 1,797,898 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.06 at $268.32, with 1,689,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.29 at $63.65, with 1,382,636 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.2 at $3.72, with 1,104,909 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 60.98% of the target price of $6.1.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is -1.27 at $4.51, with 788,668 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APRN is in the "strong buy range".

LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is +2.1201 at $9.30, with 779,006 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

