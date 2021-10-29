Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 29, 2021 : BEST, LCID, WIMI, RVI, SQQQ, SMFG, AAPL, QQQ, JD, ZEN, TWNT, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -132.48 to 15,645.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,208,069 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BEST Inc. (BEST) is +0.45 at $2.56, with 10,237,480 shares traded. BEST's current last sale is 52.67% of the target price of $4.86.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.32 at $36.80, with 8,062,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +1.14 at $5.50, with 7,893,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WIMI is in the "strong buy range".



Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is +1.88 at $7.00, with 3,809,758 shares traded.RVI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.15 at $7.05, with 2,116,505 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is -0.03 at $6.52, with 1,604,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMFG is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -5.3 at $147.27, with 1,515,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.76 at $381.46, with 1,051,764 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -1.1427 at $79.78, with 1,020,838 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is -22.81 at $96.20, with 905,972 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZEN is in the "strong buy range".



Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (TWNT) is +0.25 at $10.14, with 812,290 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.61 at $15.24, with 770,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.