Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 29, 2020 : NOK, NIO, ET, PINS, EPD, AAPL, F, SQQQ, QQQ, MRVL, ERIC, IPHI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.26 to 11,213.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,059,332 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.69 at $3.36, with 5,981,009 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership Team



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.6599 at $28.17, with 2,587,583 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 129.52% of the target price of $21.75.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.02 at $5.25, with 2,525,890 shares traded.ET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.23 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +15.4 at $64.65, with 1,710,677 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -0.005 at $16.50, with 1,707,080 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. EPD's current last sale is 68.75% of the target price of $24.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.79 at $111.99, with 1,389,798 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Business Wire Reports: Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.24 at $7.94, with 1,336,243 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.74% of the target price of $8.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.24 at $24.41, with 1,217,216 shares traded. This represents a 28.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.86 at $272.50, with 913,776 shares traded. This represents a 65.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is -2.68 at $36.85, with 894,269 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.02 at $11.36, with 687,465 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



Inphi Corporation (IPHI) is +29.7 at $140.67, with 556,727 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Inphi Corporation Delivers Record Revenue in Q3 2020

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.