Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 28, 2022 : TQQQ, AMZN, SQQQ, AAPL, NIO, INTC, XPEV, CMCSA, CNX, FMS, BABA, TAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -99.06 to 11,092.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,979,703 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.7 at $19.20, with 6,781,301 shares traded. This represents a 17.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -15.76 at $95.20, with 4,552,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.98 at $57.18, with 3,024,795 shares traded. This represents a 103.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $145.00, with 1,321,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.51 at $9.47, with 1,239,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.88 at $28.15, with 1,178,144 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.97% of the target price of $32.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.62 at $6.74, with 1,167,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $31.97, with 1,059,655 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 71.04% of the target price of $45.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is +0.07 at $16.52, with 743,860 shares traded. CNX's current last sale is 70.3% of the target price of $23.5.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) is -0.6 at $13.76, with 631,406 shares traded.FMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.84 at $63.00, with 486,160 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.2 at $4.17, with 450,634 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 85.98% of the target price of $4.85.

