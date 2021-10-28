Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 28, 2021 : IFRX, FUTU, HCWB, TIGR, F, GRTX, SQQQ, IRNT, RFL, NOK, SNAP, VEDL

Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 28, 2021

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.97 to 15,686.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 69,174,672 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is +1.45 at $4.31, with 22,050,610 shares traded.IFRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.39 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -13.02 at $54.00, with 8,310,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".

HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) is +2.68 at $5.60, with 6,996,176 shares traded.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -1.57 at $7.28, with 6,014,784 shares traded.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +1.25 at $16.76, with 4,944,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +0.13 at $2.54, with 4,944,634 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $7.01, with 1,802,419 shares traded. This represents a .86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is -2.28 at $14.06, with 988,271 shares traded. IRNT's current last sale is 52.07% of the target price of $27.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) is -22.57 at $7.60, with 795,842 shares traded.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.17 at $5.93, with 686,519 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 80.14% of the target price of $7.4.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.36 at $52.38, with 613,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is -0.0999 at $16.09, with 570,322 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

