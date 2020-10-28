Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 28, 2020 : GE, AAL, NEE^O, NIO, SQQQ, EQT, AMD, AAPL, BA, ERIC, CCL, BBBY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -165.92 to 11,433.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 15,484,190 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.48 at $7.58, with 7,444,040 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-EQT, Fiverr, First Solar, oil stocks



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.37 at $10.86, with 2,123,940 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 108.6% of the target price of $10.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE^O) is -0.1168 at $58.45, with 1,656,869 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.78 at $27.66, with 1,234,996 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 127.17% of the target price of $21.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.86 at $22.92, with 1,203,862 shares traded. This represents a 20.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is -0.36 at $15.80, with 875,167 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.59 at $78.29, with 821,646 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 107.25% of the target price of $73.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.61 at $114.99, with 809,769 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -0.14 at $155.10, with 770,549 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Boeing posts fourth straight quarterly loss as sales slump



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.39 at $11.39, with 752,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.66 at $13.10, with 721,624 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.52% of the target price of $15.5.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -3.61 at $20.40, with 572,212 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. BBBY's current last sale is 97.14% of the target price of $21.

