Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 27, 2023 : SQQQ, AMZN, TQQQ, KVUE, NKGN, SNY, TSLA, F, PLTR, SNAP, NIO, IONQ

October 27, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.68 to 14,215.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,106,389 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.5 at $22.59, with 3,143,596 shares traded. This represents a 37.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +5.83 at $125.40, with 2,959,419 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.66 at $31.52, with 2,611,150 shares traded. This represents a 95.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.01 at $18.70, with 1,947,640 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is +0.93 at $4.71, with 1,673,728 shares traded.

Sanofi (SNY) is -8.58 at $44.75, with 1,444,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.62 at $209.38, with 1,154,858 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.75% of the target price of $250.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.42 at $10.93, with 579,048 shares traded. F's current last sale is 78.07% of the target price of $14.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.29 at $15.58, with 476,125 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $9.32, with 396,135 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 100.76% of the target price of $9.25.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $7.79, with 373,755 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.3% of the target price of $11.75.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.31 at $10.23, with 310,403 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 56.83% of the target price of $18.

