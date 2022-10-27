Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 27, 2022 : META, TQQQ, AGFS, SQQQ, SHOP, QQQ, NIO, TWTR, FVIV, AMZN, F, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -51.31 to 11,354.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,223,795 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -29.73 at $100.09, with 8,676,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.37 at $20.69, with 8,602,444 shares traded. This represents a 26.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS) is +1.06 at $2.63, with 6,133,087 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AGFS is 31.482566; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.93 at $53.25, with 4,230,465 shares traded. This represents a 89.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +1.49 at $30.55, with 2,282,883 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 76.38% of the target price of $40.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.56 at $276.37, with 1,424,098 shares traded. This represents a 8.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.26 at $10.55, with 1,112,473 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.58 at $53.93, with 1,059,595 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 110.06% of the target price of $49.



Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (FVIV) is +0.01 at $10.01, with 1,000,000 shares traded.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -1.7 at $113.96, with 815,860 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Faces $1.28B Fine in Italy — Report



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.25 at $12.57, with 703,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. F's current last sale is 83.8% of the target price of $15.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.31 at $7.88, with 619,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

