Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 27, 2020 : AMD, SPI, XLNX, SAP, FE, IFF, ET, AAPL, NIO, CCL, QQQ, AAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 45.16 to 11,549.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,971,812 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.97 at $83.20, with 9,109,272 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Wall St set to rise after Monday''s selloff as earnings take center stage



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +2.36 at $10.30, with 5,324,479 shares traded.



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is +18.3 at $132.85, with 2,790,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. XLNX's current last sale is 118.62% of the target price of $112.



SAP SE (SAP) is +3.22 at $118.24, with 972,786 shares traded. SAP's current last sale is 70.17% of the target price of $168.5.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $33.32, with 616,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. FE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is unchanged at $108.95, with 544,927 shares traded.IFF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.45 per share, which represents a 153 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.38 at $5.80, with 538,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.53 at $115.58, with 528,003 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.32 at $26.33, with 496,710 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 121.06% of the target price of $21.75.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.12 at $14.15, with 476,736 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 91.29% of the target price of $15.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.35 at $281.82, with 443,489 shares traded. This represents a 70.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.14 at $11.94, with 428,042 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 119.4% of the target price of $10.

