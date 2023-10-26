News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 26, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, TSLA, META, F, PLTR, AMZN, CCL, IHG, NIO, IONQ

October 26, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.22 to 14,302.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,113,544 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.54 at $22.34, with 4,440,872 shares traded. This represents a 36.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.81 at $31.96, with 3,949,981 shares traded. This represents a 98.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.69 at $347.65, with 2,223,701 shares traded. This represents a 34.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.42 at $208.00, with 1,419,283 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.2% of the target price of $250.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -12.34 at $287.19, with 1,134,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $11.82, with 1,112,979 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.32 at $15.27, with 840,992 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -1.5 at $119.89, with 805,708 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.11 at $11.38, with 585,444 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) is +0.11 at $72.76, with 481,352 shares traded. IHG's current last sale is 79.96% of the target price of $91.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $7.59, with 443,821 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.6% of the target price of $11.75.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.28 at $10.12, with 439,717 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 56.22% of the target price of $18.

