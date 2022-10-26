Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 26, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MSFT, QQQ, GOOGL, NIO, BA, AMZN, SNAP, BABA, CCL, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is to . The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,471,604 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.22 at $21.33, with 9,412,409 shares traded. This represents a 30.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.64 at $51.75, with 4,141,793 shares traded. This represents a 83.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -16.52 at $234.14, with 1,440,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.2 at $279.01, with 1,399,480 shares traded. This represents a 9.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -7.02 at $97.46, with 1,207,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $10.61, with 1,170,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -1.19 at $145.46, with 856,321 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -4.38 at $116.22, with 769,945 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.22 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.31 at $9.29, with 580,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 92.9% of the target price of $10.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.03 at $63.25, with 529,644 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.06 at $8.68, with 501,827 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 102.12% of the target price of $8.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.03 at $7.91, with 427,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.