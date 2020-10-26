Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 26, 2020 : SQQQ, TOT, SNAP, AAPL, VOD, MS, JMIA, NIO, AAL, QQQ, GE, AZN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -98.99 to 11,593.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,992,582 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.63 at $22.23, with 1,305,667 shares traded. This represents a 17.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Total SE (TOT) is -0.44 at $32.43, with 1,292,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TOT is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.18 at $43.35, with 1,209,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.28 at $113.76, with 1,082,419 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is -0.01 at $14.83, with 1,002,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".



Morgan Stanley (MS) is -0.67 at $51.20, with 791,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is +1.22 at $19.09, with 789,252 shares traded. JMIA's current last sale is 159.08% of the target price of $12.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.56 at $26.60, with 758,582 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 122.3% of the target price of $21.75.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.3 at $12.30, with 724,067 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 123% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.64 at $282.10, with 564,917 shares traded. This represents a 71.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.13 at $7.50, with 464,307 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.47 at $52.47, with 437,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.