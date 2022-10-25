Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 25, 2022 : TQQQ, TSHA, SQQQ, CSX, PINS, EBAY, AAPL, NIO, M, BABA, SNAP, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.41 to 11,416.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,795,200 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.08 at $21.19, with 6,058,215 shares traded. This represents a 29.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is +0.6 at $2.11, with 4,154,941 shares traded. TSHA's current last sale is 7.67% of the target price of $27.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $52.41, with 2,285,638 shares traded. This represents a 86.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.09 at $28.07, with 1,690,226 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 85.06% of the target price of $33.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.08 at $21.90, with 1,401,677 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -0.13 at $38.55, with 1,345,254 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 75.59% of the target price of $51.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.45 at $149.00, with 1,126,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 124 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $9.61, with 937,212 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.03 at $19.87, with 756,913 shares traded. M's current last sale is 79.48% of the target price of $25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.01 at $64.16, with 715,002 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.1 at $8.21, with 673,087 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. SNAP's current last sale is 68.41% of the target price of $12.001.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.93 at $36.65, with 631,006 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.