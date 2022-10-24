Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 24, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, MYOV, TSLA, BABA, XPEV, QQQ, JD, PDD, SNAP, NEM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 25.38 to 11,335.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,041,426 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $20.74, with 12,709,146 shares traded. This represents a 27.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $53.65, with 5,533,474 shares traded. This represents a 90.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.06 at $10.15, with 3,602,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is +2.06 at $26.60, with 2,445,497 shares traded.MYOV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.49 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.3 at $208.14, with 2,380,025 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. TSLA's current last sale is 64.04% of the target price of $325.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -8.2501 at $63.93, with 2,335,029 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.9 at $7.23, with 1,529,967 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.66 at $276.08, with 1,394,266 shares traded. This represents a 8.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -6.13 at $36.02, with 1,373,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -9.12 at $49.85, with 1,309,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.12 at $7.64, with 1,205,191 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.21 at $42.16, with 1,046,046 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 73.07% of the target price of $57.7.

