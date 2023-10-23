News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 23, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, ROIV, TSLA, TSLL, QQQ, PLTR, IONQ, PINS, TGH, NIO, CHPT

October 23, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -49.17 to 14,511.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 105,075,527 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.23 at $21.31, with 6,605,802 shares traded. This represents a 30.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.37 at $33.72, with 4,147,338 shares traded. This represents a 109.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is +0.74 at $10.40, with 3,635,195 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.9824 at $210.01, with 2,264,546 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $260.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.17 at $11.75, with 1,584,878 shares traded. This represents a 153.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.19 at $353.41, with 1,397,339 shares traded. This represents a 36.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $15.93, with 1,049,272 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 106.2% of the target price of $15.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.1802 at $12.41, with 729,337 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 68.94% of the target price of $18.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.78 at $26.74, with 698,841 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is +14.74 at $48.89, with 632,378 shares traded. TGH's current last sale is 97.78% of the target price of $50.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $7.54, with 576,010 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.17% of the target price of $11.75.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -0.0598 at $2.91, with 289,105 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
TQQQ
ROIV
TSLA
TSLL
QQQ
PLTR
IONQ
PINS
TGH
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.