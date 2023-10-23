Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 23, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, ROIV, TSLA, TSLL, QQQ, PLTR, IONQ, PINS, TGH, NIO, CHPT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -49.17 to 14,511.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 105,075,527 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.23 at $21.31, with 6,605,802 shares traded. This represents a 30.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.37 at $33.72, with 4,147,338 shares traded. This represents a 109.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is +0.74 at $10.40, with 3,635,195 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.9824 at $210.01, with 2,264,546 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 80.77% of the target price of $260.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.17 at $11.75, with 1,584,878 shares traded. This represents a 153.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.19 at $353.41, with 1,397,339 shares traded. This represents a 36.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $15.93, with 1,049,272 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 106.2% of the target price of $15.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.1802 at $12.41, with 729,337 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 68.94% of the target price of $18.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.78 at $26.74, with 698,841 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/30/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is +14.74 at $48.89, with 632,378 shares traded. TGH's current last sale is 97.78% of the target price of $50.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $7.54, with 576,010 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.17% of the target price of $11.75.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -0.0598 at $2.91, with 289,105 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

