Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 23, 2020 : EVK, GILD, CLPS, INTC, FE, SLDB, DOGZ, GE, TJX, SNAP, NIO, BEST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.2 to 11,681.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,790,506 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) is +0.534 at $3.13, with 2,214,110 shares traded.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +2.53 at $63.20, with 1,481,128 shares traded.GILD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.83 per share, which represents a 165 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is +1.03 at $4.91, with 1,385,240 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -5.24 at $48.66, with 1,364,133 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 82.47% of the target price of $59.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $33.03, with 1,011,836 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. FE's current last sale is 84.69% of the target price of $39.



Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is +0.8699 at $4.30, with 929,452 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SLDB is 7.643724; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is +0.54 at $2.15, with 706,943 shares traded.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.22 at $7.94, with 608,214 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is unchanged at $56.02, with 482,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $39.00, with 438,934 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $27.51, with 432,342 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.48% of the target price of $21.75.



BEST Inc. (BEST) is +0.47 at $3.51, with 382,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEST is in the "buy range".

