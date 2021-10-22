Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 22, 2021 : DWAC, DWACW, SNAP, PROG, INTC, HX, SQQQ, AMC, CLF, DIDI, TS, SOS

Pre-Market

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 22, 2021

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -42.76 to 15,446.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,623,278 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +40.56 at $86.06, with 17,995,305 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWACW) is +28.11 at $39.40, with 4,843,779 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -15.04 at $60.07, with 3,101,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.09 at $2.41, with 2,770,106 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 80.33% of the target price of $3.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -5.4 at $50.60, with 2,409,096 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.33% of the target price of $60.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is +0.58 at $9.72, with 1,891,964 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $7.34, with 1,303,114 shares traded. This represents a 2.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.5 at $37.74, with 1,076,669 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 503.2% of the target price of $7.5.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +0.95 at $22.11, with 810,476 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 85.04% of the target price of $26.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.23 at $9.58, with 576,069 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 38.32% of the target price of $25.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is -0.06 at $23.02, with 500,929 shares traded. TS's current last sale is 88.54% of the target price of $26.

SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.1 at $2.51, with 495,491 shares traded.

