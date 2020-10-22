Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 22, 2020 : EVK, T, AAL, E, TSLA, AAPL, NIO, SNAP, SQQQ, APTX, NOK, BP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.87 to 11,693.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,000,910 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) is +1.25 at $2.40, with 3,247,370 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.8502 at $27.57, with 1,703,636 shares traded. Reuters Reports: AT&T takes pandemic hit, but surpasses revenue expectations



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.245 at $12.50, with 1,492,970 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-5.62. Reuters Reports: American Airlines, Southwest post deep losses and renew calls for aid



ENI S.p.A. (E) is -0.03 at $14.85, with 1,077,485 shares traded.E is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +18.88 at $441.52, with 1,041,281 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. TSLA's current last sale is 134.2% of the target price of $329.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.24 at $117.11, with 883,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $28.17, with 768,517 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 129.52% of the target price of $21.75.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.6 at $35.90, with 527,279 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $21.65, with 435,669 shares traded. This represents a 14.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is -0.77 at $3.13, with 434,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APTX is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $4.31, with 433,983 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Nokia Threat Intelligence Report warns of rising cyberattacks on internet-connected devices



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.26 at $15.57, with 419,486 shares traded.BP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a 66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

