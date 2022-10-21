Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 21, 2022 : SNAP, TQQQ, TWTR, SQQQ, IMUX, CPUH, QQQ, TSLA, TLT, NIO, VZ, PHG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -118.02 to 10,928.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,128,424 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -3.04 at $7.75, with 9,923,019 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. SNAP's current last sale is 57.41% of the target price of $13.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.72 at $18.49, with 8,009,388 shares traded. This represents a 13.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -2.45 at $49.99, with 7,659,195 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.21 per share, which represents a -70 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.13 at $60.32, with 4,815,155 shares traded. This represents a 114.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is -6.8701 at $2.33, with 3,377,140 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".



Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) is +0.06 at $10.00, with 1,705,604 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.41 at $265.70, with 1,354,862 shares traded. This represents a 4.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.46 at $203.82, with 1,273,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. TSLA's current last sale is 61.21% of the target price of $333.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -1.68 at $93.20, with 994,534 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.3 at $10.67, with 576,245 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -1.41 at $35.59, with 530,113 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, Revenue Disappoints



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is -0.49 at $12.78, with 380,576 shares traded.PHG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.