Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 21, 2020 : MRIN, SNAP, GSX, NKLA, NOK, SQQQ, AAPL, WEI, PINS, GE, ERIC, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.26 to 11,691.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,683,131 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +2.2 at $3.71, with 3,398,046 shares traded.
Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +5.8 at $34.25, with 3,198,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".
GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is -23.14 at $79.80, with 1,757,512 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 110.83% of the target price of $72.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +1.52 at $22.24, with 1,422,059 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 54.24% of the target price of $41.
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.07 at $4.27, with 832,704 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $21.71, with 795,156 shares traded. This represents a 14.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.31 at $117.20, with 701,198 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is -0.2 at $4.93, with 694,763 shares traded. WEI's current last sale is 493% of the target price of $1.
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +3.78 at $49.10, with 561,188 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
General Electric Company (GE) is -0.05 at $7.29, with 540,135 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Ericsson (ERIC) is +1 at $12.13, with 477,253 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Ericsson reports third quarter results 2020
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.03 at $284.44, with 464,688 shares traded. This represents a 72.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.
