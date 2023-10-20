Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 20, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, TSLL, CSCO, QQQ, NOK, PLTR, NIO, CRH, BBVA, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -58.74 to 14,724.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,542,485 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.31 at $20.47, with 3,537,190 shares traded. This represents a 24.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.55 at $35.15, with 3,033,533 shares traded. This represents a 118.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.31 at $217.80, with 1,780,616 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.77% of the target price of $260.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $12.41, with 1,735,601 shares traded. This represents a 167.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.2 at $53.12, with 1,404,771 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.8% of the target price of $58.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.77 at $358.20, with 863,777 shares traded. This represents a 38.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.06 at $3.15, with 453,457 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $16.88, with 439,246 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 112.53% of the target price of $15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $7.61, with 385,883 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.77% of the target price of $11.75.



CRH PLC (CRH) is -0.08 at $54.49, with 299,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.03 at $8.00, with 297,403 shares traded. BBVA's current last sale is 91.95% of the target price of $8.7.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1 at $11.63, with 271,140 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.4 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

