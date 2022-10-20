Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 20, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, SGFY, TSLA, AAL, T, QQQ, NIO, LI, PHG, CCL, SNAP

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -38.22 to 11,065.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,362,604 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $19.76, with 9,163,876 shares traded. This represents a 21.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.58 at $56.58, with 4,267,902 shares traded. This represents a 100.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) is -0.2 at $29.00, with 2,612,847 shares traded. SGFY's current last sale is 95.08% of the target price of $30.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -12.64 at $209.40, with 2,520,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA's current last sale is 62.88% of the target price of $333.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.37 at $14.36, with 1,633,719 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.51 at $16.05, with 1,544,987 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.03 at $271.52, with 1,530,419 shares traded. This represents a 6.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1399 at $11.06, with 964,012 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.57 at $17.37, with 828,075 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is +0.02 at $13.23, with 627,892 shares traded.PHG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/24/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.1 at $7.78, with 593,979 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.11% of the target price of $9.25.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.27 at $11.13, with 588,257 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results

