Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 20, 2021 : LMDX, NVAX, F, PROG, SQQQ, HX, TLRY, BABA, AMC, CCL, TME, DIDI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.69 to 15,422.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,098,746 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is +2.53 at $10.96, with 3,937,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LMDX is in the "strong buy range".



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is -34.56 at $125.99, with 3,110,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVAX is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $15.41, with 2,218,290 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.08 at $2.92, with 1,526,706 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 97.33% of the target price of $3.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $7.39, with 1,412,851 shares traded. This represents a 3.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is +0.95 at $10.46, with 1,058,199 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.0699 at $11.59, with 908,901 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 77.27% of the target price of $15.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.8 at $181.80, with 720,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.26 at $40.54, with 366,665 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 540.53% of the target price of $7.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.2 at $22.14, with 350,023 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $27.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.0899 at $8.51, with 299,347 shares traded. TME's current last sale is 61.67% of the target price of $13.8.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.16 at $8.72, with 276,362 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 34.88% of the target price of $25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.