Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 20, 2020 : APTX, DKNG, HTZ, NIO, SQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, NOK, AMC, AAL, CCL, V

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.92 to 11,684.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,811,478 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is +3.58 at $7.24, with 10,758,712 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APTX is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -1.25 at $43.33, with 2,984,121 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.17 at $2.34, with 2,967,188 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 117% of the target price of $2.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $27.57, with 1,629,374 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.76% of the target price of $21.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1898 at $21.66, with 1,171,450 shares traded. This represents a 14.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.55 at $116.53, with 1,135,923 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.8 at $284.60, with 1,023,170 shares traded. This represents a 72.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.08 at $4.26, with 768,518 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.33 at $3.21, with 562,536 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 80.25% of the target price of $4.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.0701 at $12.63, with 522,041 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-5.62. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -5.62 per share, which represents a 142 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.18 at $14.33, with 416,409 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 92.45% of the target price of $15.5.



Visa Inc. (V) is +1.17 at $198.14, with 414,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

