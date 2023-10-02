News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 2, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, KMI, MU, SNDX, BNOX, TSLA, PLTR, NIO, LNC, NEE, HPQ

October 02, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.39 to 14,729.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 99,146,687 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $35.58, with 3,920,026 shares traded. This represents a 120.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $20.46, with 3,165,103 shares traded. This represents a 24.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.02 at $16.60, with 2,210,512 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $20.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $68.03, with 1,567,661 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is -1.6 at $12.92, with 1,136,848 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is +0.49 at $3.19, with 1,040,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BNOX is in the "strong buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.02 at $250.24, with 996,685 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.43% of the target price of $265.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $16.08, with 957,852 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 107.2% of the target price of $15.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0106 at $9.05, with 731,652 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.99% of the target price of $12.75.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -0.08 at $24.61, with 572,119 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 92.87% of the target price of $26.5.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.18 at $57.11, with 506,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

HP Inc. (HPQ) is +0.01 at $25.71, with 390,442 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 85.7% of the target price of $30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

