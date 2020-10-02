Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 2, 2020 : NIO, SQQQ, AAPL, TSLA, QQQ, AAL, PLTR, TQQQ, GE, CCL, NCLH, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -237.2 to 11,346. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,714,131 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6201 at $21.14, with 4,032,514 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 151% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.29 at $24.02, with 3,728,200 shares traded. This represents a 22.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.04 at $113.75, with 3,236,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -16.71 at $431.45, with 2,618,871 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 146.25% of the target price of $295.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.38 at $276.87, with 1,536,347 shares traded. This represents a 67.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.4 at $12.18, with 1,347,414 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 121.8% of the target price of $10.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.29 at $9.17, with 1,158,707 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -7.68 at $129.35, with 1,096,737 shares traded. This represents a 300.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.1302 at $6.11, with 950,804 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.66 at $14.37, with 805,670 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/8/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.22 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.74 at $16.60, with 581,865 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 103.75% of the target price of $16.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.92 at $19.25, with 484,030 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 83.7% of the target price of $23.

