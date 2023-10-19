News & Insights

Pre-Market
TSLA

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 19, 2023 : TSLA, SQQQ, TSLL, TQQQ, T, NIO, TLT, LCID, PLTR, NOK, F, VMW

October 19, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.63 to 14,964.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,160,278 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -16.96 at $225.72, with 5,354,577 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.82% of the target price of $260.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $19.53, with 3,911,510 shares traded. This represents a 19.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -1.54 at $13.14, with 3,196,692 shares traded. This represents a 183.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $36.88, with 2,222,495 shares traded. This represents a 129.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.69 at $15.01, with 1,674,492 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1987 at $7.71, with 1,032,828 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.63% of the target price of $11.75.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.8 at $83.70, with 1,009,876 shares traded. This represents a -.18% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.09 at $4.44, with 969,108 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.16 at $17.36, with 646,363 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 115.73% of the target price of $15.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.17 at $3.22, with 469,462 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.14 at $11.61, with 368,773 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.4 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Vmware, Inc. (VMW) is -9.38 at $156.87, with 311,192 shares traded. VMW's current last sale is 95.07% of the target price of $165.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
SQQQ
TSLL
TQQQ
T
NIO
TLT
LCID
PLTR
NOK
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.