Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 19, 2023 : TSLA, SQQQ, TSLL, TQQQ, T, NIO, TLT, LCID, PLTR, NOK, F, VMW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.63 to 14,964.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,160,278 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -16.96 at $225.72, with 5,354,577 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.82% of the target price of $260.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $19.53, with 3,911,510 shares traded. This represents a 19.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -1.54 at $13.14, with 3,196,692 shares traded. This represents a 183.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2 at $36.88, with 2,222,495 shares traded. This represents a 129.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.69 at $15.01, with 1,674,492 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1987 at $7.71, with 1,032,828 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.63% of the target price of $11.75.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.8 at $83.70, with 1,009,876 shares traded. This represents a -.18% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.09 at $4.44, with 969,108 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.16 at $17.36, with 646,363 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 115.73% of the target price of $15.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.17 at $3.22, with 469,462 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.14 at $11.61, with 368,773 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.4 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vmware, Inc. (VMW) is -9.38 at $156.87, with 311,192 shares traded. VMW's current last sale is 95.07% of the target price of $165.

