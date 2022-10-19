Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 19, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, OLPX, QQQ, NFLX, TSLA, CCL, NIO, FMS, LUV, XPEV, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -54.57 to 11,093.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,118,409 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3701 at $19.41, with 13,639,813 shares traded. This represents a 18.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.01 at $57.60, with 6,842,530 shares traded. This represents a 104.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) is -4.43 at $5.36, with 2,379,903 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OLPX is 7.166952; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.6 at $269.88, with 2,025,180 shares traded. This represents a 6.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +27.14 at $268.00, with 1,630,009 shares traded. NFLX's current last sale is 107.2% of the target price of $250.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.15 at $219.04, with 1,238,787 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Stops Taking Model S, Model X Orders Outside North America — Report



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.03 at $8.05, with 942,419 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 87.03% of the target price of $9.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.34 at $11.87, with 821,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) is +0.54 at $14.20, with 795,277 shares traded. FMS's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $20.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is +0.69 at $34.00, with 746,404 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUV is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.43 at $8.17, with 725,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.03 at $4.62, with 565,399 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a 9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

