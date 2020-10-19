Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 19, 2020 : HTZ, NIO, AAPL, WIMI, GE, COP, RESI, AAL, NKLA, AMC, FLDM, QQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 68.93 to 11,921.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,032,729 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.23 at $2.73, with 29,733,711 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 136.5% of the target price of $2.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $28.42, with 2,732,678 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 130.67% of the target price of $21.75.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1 at $120.02, with 1,315,269 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +0.91 at $6.91, with 1,004,061 shares traded.
General Electric Company (GE) is +0.15 at $7.44, with 810,269 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
ConocoPhillips (COP) is +0.98 at $34.75, with 685,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".
Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) is +3.47 at $13.43, with 629,750 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RESI is in the "buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.12 at $12.58, with 608,082 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-5.62. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -5.62 per share, which represents a 142 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.2051 at $19.75, with 561,845 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 48.17% of the target price of $41.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.29 at $3.33, with 452,506 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 83.25% of the target price of $4.
Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is +0.94 at $7.69, with 450,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLDM is in the "strong buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.99 at $290.50, with 425,295 shares traded. This represents a 76.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.
