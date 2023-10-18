Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 18, 2023 : ARDX, SQQQ, NKTX, TQQQ, QQQ, NVDA, ABT, PLTR, MS, NCLH, SPR, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -83.87 to 15,038.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,913,341 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is +0.55 at $4.00, with 8,064,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARDX is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.28 at $19.11, with 3,387,490 shares traded. This represents a 16.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX) is -0.07 at $3.07, with 1,947,038 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NKTX is 8.724752; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.56 at $37.74, with 1,873,236 shares traded. This represents a 134.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.65 at $366.55, with 766,966 shares traded. This represents a 41.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.46 at $431.92, with 697,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +2.24 at $94.38, with 639,471 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Abbott Rewards Shareholders; Shares Record New All-Time High



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.11 at $17.73, with 568,517 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118.2% of the target price of $15.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is -2.38 at $77.95, with 400,800 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Box’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.19 at $14.95, with 297,166 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 74.75% of the target price of $20.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is +1.81 at $19.00, with 291,225 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 69.09% of the target price of $27.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.09 at $8.44, with 245,295 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.83% of the target price of $11.75.

