Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 18, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AKUS, TSLA, QQQ, FUBO, CCL, NIO, AAPL, XPEV, HLN, APE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 250.63 to 11,313.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,182,581 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.31 at $20.61, with 14,286,436 shares traded. This represents a 26.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.93 at $54.07, with 5,749,464 shares traded. This represents a 92.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Akouos, Inc. (AKUS) is +6.08 at $13.09, with 2,836,794 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKUS is 15.256637; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.64 at $227.99, with 1,779,501 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.99 at $275.34, with 1,723,014 shares traded. This represents a 8.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.59 at $4.64, with 1,124,675 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 77.33% of the target price of $6.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.35 at $7.62, with 930,291 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 82.38% of the target price of $9.25.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.59 at $12.80, with 887,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.5 at $144.91, with 722,181 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.39 at $9.01, with 563,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Haleon plc (HLN) is unchanged at $6.06, with 500,917 shares traded.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.19 at $2.09, with 483,989 shares traded.

