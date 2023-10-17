News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 17, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, BAC, KVUE, CIR, NOK, NVDA, TUP, TSLA, TLT, QQQ, PLTR

October 17, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -80.76 to 15,091.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,719,945 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.23 at $18.87, with 3,433,935 shares traded. This represents a 15.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.42 at $38.25, with 2,143,459 shares traded. This represents a 137.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.45 at $27.44, with 1,727,618 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.01 at $19.55, with 1,058,915 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) is +2.73 at $55.98, with 1,052,769 shares traded. CIR's current last sale is 121.7% of the target price of $46.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1 at $3.50, with 836,742 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.15 at $453.80, with 653,052 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.22 at $2.24, with 578,694 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 28% of the target price of $8.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.12 at $252.80, with 511,974 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.71 at $85.49, with 510,413 shares traded. This represents a 1.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.36 at $368.05, with 409,885 shares traded. This represents a 42.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.18 at $17.18, with 301,828 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114.53% of the target price of $15.

