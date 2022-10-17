Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 17, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MIST, AMD, TSLA, MGNX, LFG, BAC, NIO, XPEV, CCL, MRK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 171.14 to 10,863.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,063,631 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.77 at $18.34, with 9,246,163 shares traded. This represents a 12.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.84 at $61.54, with 4,408,703 shares traded. This represents a 118.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is +2.64 at $11.13, with 1,831,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MIST is in the "strong buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.56 at $56.50, with 1,291,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.11 at $208.10, with 1,261,293 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is +0.61 at $4.13, with 1,155,058 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MGNX is 8.793076; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is +8.89 at $25.77, with 781,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LFG is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.88 at $32.58, with 710,561 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.27 at $12.02, with 656,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.22 at $8.60, with 604,792 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.19 at $7.32, with 482,229 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 79.14% of the target price of $9.25.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.12 at $92.30, with 449,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.