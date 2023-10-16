Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 16, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, PFE, TSLA, QQQ, PCTI, TSLL, PLTR, UBER, CL, MANU, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 22.35 to 15,017.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,957,672 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $19.25, with 3,126,152 shares traded. This represents a 17.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $37.51, with 2,736,187 shares traded. This represents a 132.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.42 at $31.69, with 1,502,777 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 71.21% of the target price of $44.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.7 at $248.42, with 1,210,423 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.34 at $365.62, with 1,087,779 shares traded. This represents a 41.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) is +2.2 at $6.86, with 670,698 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.24 at $15.22, with 665,667 shares traded. This represents a 228.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.24 at $17.12, with 658,228 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 114.13% of the target price of $15.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.23 at $43.71, with 632,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is +0.9 at $71.85, with 579,783 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CL is in the "buy range".



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) is -1.8799 at $18.10, with 530,594 shares traded. MANU's current last sale is 70.98% of the target price of $25.5.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.11 at $19.48, with 515,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".

