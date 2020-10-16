Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 16, 2020 : NIO, ASLN, BA, AAPL, NAV, DKNG, PFE, GE, QQQ, SQQQ, AAL, SPR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.2 to 11,970.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,233,686 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.74 at $28.81, with 4,104,555 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is +0.66 at $2.57, with 4,092,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASLN is in the "strong buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +8.58 at $172.82, with 1,001,029 shares traded. BA's current last sale is 98.75% of the target price of $175.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.81 at $121.52, with 952,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is +7.24 at $42.66, with 827,568 shares traded. NAV's current last sale is 121.89% of the target price of $35.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -0.2827 at $44.72, with 730,204 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.89 at $37.44, with 597,736 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $39.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $6.95, with 518,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.2 at $291.30, with 468,504 shares traded. This represents a 76.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $20.24, with 466,595 shares traded. This represents a 6.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.18 at $12.41, with 440,565 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-5.62. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -5.62 per share, which represents a 142 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is +0.87 at $19.54, with 346,956 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 93.05% of the target price of $21.

