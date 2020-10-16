Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 16, 2020 : NIO, ASLN, BA, AAPL, NAV, DKNG, PFE, GE, QQQ, SQQQ, AAL, SPR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.2 to 11,970.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,233,686 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.74 at $28.81, with 4,104,555 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is +0.66 at $2.57, with 4,092,993 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ASLN is in the "strong buy range".

Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +8.58 at $172.82, with 1,001,029 shares traded. BA's current last sale is 98.75% of the target price of $175.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.81 at $121.52, with 952,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is +7.24 at $42.66, with 827,568 shares traded. NAV's current last sale is 121.89% of the target price of $35.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -0.2827 at $44.72, with 730,204 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.89 at $37.44, with 597,736 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $39.

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.08 at $6.95, with 518,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.2 at $291.30, with 468,504 shares traded. This represents a 76.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.28 at $20.24, with 466,595 shares traded. This represents a 6.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.18 at $12.41, with 440,565 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-5.62. AAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -5.62 per share, which represents a 142 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is +0.87 at $19.54, with 346,956 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 93.05% of the target price of $21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO ASLN BA AAPL NAV DKNG PFE GE QQQ SQQQ AAL SP

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular