Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 15, 2021 : SPCE, KOS, TIGR, FUTU, PROG, ATVI, SQQQ, BAC, TMC, NIO, MRK, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.43 to 15,113.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,812,356 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -3.95 at $20.11, with 3,671,299 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 63.84% of the target price of $31.5.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is unchanged at $3.55, with 1,576,264 shares traded. KOS's current last sale is 76.26% of the target price of $4.655.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -0.13 at $8.05, with 1,529,710 shares traded.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -1.62 at $72.19, with 1,461,848 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "strong buy range".



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.01 at $2.10, with 1,355,182 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $2.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +0.38 at $76.49, with 1,310,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $7.89, with 1,287,139 shares traded. This represents a 10.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.39 at $45.46, with 1,073,953 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.41 at $4.04, with 720,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMC is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.69 at $36.97, with 720,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.03 at $78.30, with 706,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.31 at $58.00, with 637,712 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

