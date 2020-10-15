Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 15, 2020 : SPI, NIO, SQQQ, AAPL, ACWX, QQQ, EEMA, FSLY, GE, BP, SOS, FE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -188.05 to 11,797.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,270,227 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +6.09 at $13.27, with 10,085,262 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.67 at $27.17, with 8,050,239 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.85 at $20.94, with 2,738,916 shares traded. This represents a 10.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.42 at $118.77, with 2,218,459 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX) is -0.7 at $46.65, with 1,712,500 shares traded. This represents a 43.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.09 at $287.97, with 1,331,184 shares traded. This represents a 74.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is +0.5234 at $77.80, with 1,308,900 shares traded. This represents a 58.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -36.38 at $86.80, with 853,240 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 92.34% of the target price of $94.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.09 at $6.73, with 632,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.68 at $15.91, with 607,307 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 62.39% of the target price of $25.5.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.26 at $2.53, with 597,077 shares traded.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $31.43, with 579,354 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 80.59% of the target price of $39.

