Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 14, 2022 : TQQQ, IMRA, SQQQ, ACI, AMD, CSX, QQQ, UBS, HAL, GM, C, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.1 to 11,043.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,634,070 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.04 at $19.35, with 14,160,702 shares traded. This represents a 18.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is +1.11 at $3.69, with 5,866,779 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $58.98, with 5,145,724 shares traded. This represents a 109.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is -0.98 at $27.65, with 1,940,840 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. ACI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/18/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 64 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.0401 at $58.90, with 1,502,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $27.50, with 1,353,682 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. CSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.5 per share, which represents a 43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $268.94, with 1,285,102 shares traded. This represents a 5.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UBS AG (UBS) is -0.0971 at $14.57, with 1,000,701 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 85.22% of the target price of $17.1.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is -0.42 at $30.69, with 851,131 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.0694 at $32.69, with 606,858 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 62.87% of the target price of $52.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.21 at $43.16, with 519,511 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $31.76, with 468,292 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

