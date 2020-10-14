Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 14, 2020 : NIO, AAPL, BAC, SQQQ, MDRX, WFC, RCL, GS, TSLA, LI, QQQ, FE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 34.35 to 12,117.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,377,194 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.03 at $23.65, with 9,312,186 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 168.93% of the target price of $14.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $121.30, with 1,455,716 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.74 at $24.21, with 1,072,095 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.53. Business Wire Reports: Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $19.41, with 844,825 shares traded. This represents a 2.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) is +3.17 at $11.48, with 797,472 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MDRX is 13.84933; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.49 at $24.25, with 638,997 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. Business Wire Reports: Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is +0.39 at $61.00, with 477,798 shares traded. RCL's current last sale is 117.31% of the target price of $52.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) is +4.69 at $215.50, with 477,374 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.58. PR Newswire Reports: Handshake CEO Garrett Lord Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.45 at $449.10, with 454,497 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/21/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.85 at $20.28, with 445,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.03 at $295.55, with 402,494 shares traded. This represents a 79.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $31.31, with 343,816 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 80.28% of the target price of $39.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.