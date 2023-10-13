News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 13, 2023 : APLT, SQQQ, TQQQ, EH, QQQ, JD, TUP, PLTR, BAC, NIO, AMC, JPM

October 13, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.34 to 15,170.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,635,185 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT) is +0.17 at $2.45, with 5,752,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLT is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $18.73, with 4,669,796 shares traded. This represents a 14.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $38.58, with 3,051,406 shares traded. This represents a 139.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is +8.9 at $26.00, with 1,472,664 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EH is 20.331307; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.95 at $368.98, with 964,811 shares traded. This represents a 45.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -1.3 at $26.53, with 878,179 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -0.24 at $2.31, with 763,405 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 28.88% of the target price of $8.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.05 at $17.89, with 709,198 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.27% of the target price of $15.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.4 at $27.30, with 629,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $8.41, with 395,469 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.57% of the target price of $11.75.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.31 at $10.69, with 353,048 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 106.9% of the target price of $10.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +1.44 at $147.25, with 323,877 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.89. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021

