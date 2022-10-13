Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 13, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, RLMD, QQQ, NIO, CCL, IMUX, TSLA, BCS, XPEV, DAL, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -284.93 to 10,500.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,204,246 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $18.60, with 9,316,903 shares traded. This represents a 4.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.7 at $61.65, with 3,980,209 shares traded. This represents a 119.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is -24.52 at $7.17, with 3,617,306 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RLMD is 7.371607; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.49 at $265.15, with 1,384,938 shares traded. This represents a 1.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $12.98, with 1,011,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.08 at $7.39, with 871,748 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 73.9% of the target price of $10.



Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is +0.83 at $10.50, with 709,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.16 at $218.40, with 628,499 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Barclays PLC (BCS) is +0.42 at $6.47, with 604,319 shares traded.BCS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.17 at $9.38, with 528,562 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +1.21 at $30.42, with 457,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1 at $11.64, with 346,796 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.6% of the target price of $15.

