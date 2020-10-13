Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 13, 2020 : AAPL, SOS, MT, QQQ, SQQQ, AAL, F, TQQQ, CCL, LUV, C, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 98.64 to 12,186.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,070,673 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.75 at $126.15, with 4,282,434 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.58 at $2.69, with 4,018,232 shares traded.



ArcelorMittal (MT) is -0.29 at $14.00, with 2,573,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.96 at $297.49, with 1,555,440 shares traded. This represents a 80.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.59 at $19.03, with 1,477,731 shares traded. This represents a .42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.22 at $12.70, with 882,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-5.58. AAL's current last sale is 127% of the target price of $10.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.17 at $7.84, with 744,663 shares traded. F's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.66 at $158.92, with 742,541 shares traded. This represents a 392.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.44 at $14.77, with 737,961 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 95.29% of the target price of $15.5.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $39.19, with 685,403 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUV is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.9499 at $46.83, with 630,905 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.01. Reuters Reports: S&P, Dow futures ease on J&J vaccine worries; bank, tech stocks shine



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.05 at $445.35, with 322,413 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 142.51% of the target price of $312.5.

