Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 12, 2023 : TUP, SQQQ, TQQQ, DAL, WBA, ERIC, TSLA, LL, PLTR, NVDA, F, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.67 to 15,246.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,508,039 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.3701 at $2.70, with 4,182,627 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 33.75% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.24 at $18.13, with 2,632,688 shares traded. This represents a 10.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.51 at $39.85, with 2,542,382 shares traded. This represents a 147.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +1.12 at $37.10, with 896,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is +0.4 at $23.00, with 776,374 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 76.67% of the target price of $30.



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.34 at $5.04, with 766,011 shares traded.ERIC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.31 at $263.30, with 618,953 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) is +0.78 at $3.71, with 500,539 shares traded. LL's current last sale is 114.15% of the target price of $3.25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.15 at $18.07, with 489,861 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 120.47% of the target price of $15.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.91 at $467.15, with 476,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.28 at $11.97, with 421,817 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85.5% of the target price of $14.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.09 at $3.66, with 360,872 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

